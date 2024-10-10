Time’s up. The shot clock’s run out. The egg timer’s ringing. For all you developers out there, this means you need to start upping your game by writing secure code and patching open source vulnerabilities in your projects. For all you AppSec folks out there, this means you need to help developers do this quickly and easily so you don’t derail software shipping deadlines. I maintain that the best way to do this is at the developer desktop, with the Black Duck® Code Sight™ IDE plugin.

For years, Code Sight has given developers clear visibility into low-quality source code and vulnerable open source components within their project files, and instant access to fix recommendations to resolve issues before pushing code. Now, in the Code Sight 2024.9.0 release, Black Duck makes it easier for developers to

Customize the security scans that are best suited to their project

Prioritize new issues brought in by recent code changes

Close feedback loops with security teams—all without leaving the IDE

The 2024.9.0 release for Code Sight rolls these enhancements out to VS Code users, with expansion to Visual Studio, IntelliJ, and Eclipse in the coming weeks. Let’s examine these enhancements so you hop in and start writing more-secure software quickly.