Penetration testing, or pen testing, involves simulating cyberattacks against your own systems to help identify any vulnerabilities that could be potentially exploited. Network penetration tests use various hacking techniques to identify security vulnerabilities in your networks. These tests use real methods and approaches that a hacker could use to access the system, providing critical information about the security of a network.
In simplest terms, network pen testing works by simulating a real-life attack, providing critical information about potential weaknesses hackers could use as entry points to gain access to your network(s). “Ethical hackers” (likely security specialists on your team or a third-party vendor) use a variety of methods to attempt to compromise your network(s).
A typical network pen testing approach involves the following steps:
The final step in pen testing, providing a report with the analysis, should include the following several key items:
The overarching benefit to implementing network pen testing is that it allows a business to gain valuable insight into its overall security posture and empowers it to take informed action to resolve problems before a malicious actor has the opportunity to exploit its systems.
More specifically, network pen testing provides the following:
Many data protection regulations mandate the use of pen testing. In order to maintain regulatory compliance, some organizations must use it to show that they are appropriately protecting sensitive data against attackers. Depending on the regulation, pen testing may need to be performed at certain frequencies or in certain ways.
Black Duck Penetration Testing enables you to address exploratory risk analysis and business logic testing so you can systematically find and eliminate business-critical vulnerabilities in your running web applications and web services, without the need for source code.
Pen Testing extends DAST by using a variety of testing tools and in-depth manual tests focusing on business logic to find vulnerabilities outside a canned list of attacks (e.g., OWASP Top 10). We offer multiple depths of penetration testing assessments so you can tune the level of testing based on the risk profile of each tested application.
