Majority of Web Application Attacks

SQL Injection

XSS (Cross Site Scripting)

Remote Command Execution

Path Traversal

Attack Results

Access to restricted content

Compromised user accounts

Installation of malicious code

Lost sales revenue

Loss of trust with customers

Damaged brand reputation

And much more

A Web application in today’s environment can be affected by a wide range of issues. The diagram above demonstrates several of the top attacks used by attackers, which can result in serious damage to an individual application or the overall organization. Knowing the different attacks that make an application vulnerable, in addition to the potential outcomes of an attack, allow your firm to preemptively address the vulnerabilities and accurately test for them.

By identifying the root cause of the vulnerabilities, mitigating controls can be implemented during the early stages of the SDLC to prevent any issues. Additionally, knowledge of how these attacks work can be leveraged to target known points of interest during a Web application security test.

Recognizing the impact of an attack is also key to managing your firm’s risk, as the effects of a successful attack can be used to gauge the vulnerability’s total severity. If issues are identified during a security test, defining their severity allows your firm to efficiently prioritize the remediation efforts. Start with critical severity issues and work towards lower impact issues to minimize risk to your firm.

Prior to an issue being identified, evaluating the potential impact against each application within your firm’s application library can facilitate the prioritization of application security testing. With an established list of high profile applications, wenb security testing can be scheduled to target your firm’s critical applications first with more targeted testing to lower the risk against the business.