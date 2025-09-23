The challenge

In the digital era, network and data security are of utmost importance. It they are compromised, assets and personal privacy are at risk. For consumers, the top concern is the safety of the apps in their smartphones.

“OPPO has always treated the protection of users’ information and privacy as a priority,” said Anyu Wang, terminal security director at OPPO. “In light of this, OPPO strives to strengthen our technological capabilities in security and privacy protection, thus enhancing user experience. Through leveraging intelligence and interconnected scenarios, we are able to strengthen our competitiveness in security and gain users’ trust. This will also ensure that OPPO has sustainable developments. [That’s why] we implemented the [Building Security in Maturity Model] (BSIMM) security assessment offered by Black Duck®.”

At OPPO, security and privacy protection are factored into every step of product development. Its Software Engineering System Security Department has a mandate to strengthen the company’s abilities to uphold the security of engineering projects and software. As OPPO expands its product portfolio and global business presence, the company has acknowledged the growing importance of security and privacy protection in the software development process. Therefore, it adopted BSIMM and Microsoft SDL to keep abreast of industry best practices and optimize the security compliance of its software development process.

“OPPO wants to support its key business development directions with a robust security compliance mechanism. It should be able to ensure our operation compliance and IT-enabled secured software development process. Through protecting security and privacy of users and products during the R&D stage, we can reduce risks and costs, as well as win trust towards our engineering efforts. To achieve these goals, we need a yardstick to measure the progress of our security program and our software security performance against the industry,” Wang said.