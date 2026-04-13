The news this week about Anthropic’s Project Glasswing, and the hype around the capabilities and dangers of the Mythos model, represent important signals for the cybersecurity industry.

First, AI has crossed a threshold in its ability to discover and exploit software vulnerabilities—faster and at greater scale than builders and defenders can fix them. It has reshaped what’s possible in both offensive and defensive cybersecurity, and there’s no turning back.

Anthropic’s decision to restrict this capability to a select group of technology giants and critical infrastructure providers is prudent. Releasing it to the public would arm every threat actor on the planet with capabilities previously reserved for elite security researchers with many years of experience and proprietary tools.

But the narrative around Glasswing needs more clarity, less hype. The path forward demands more than a single breakthrough model. It requires a reimagining of how we secure software at every layer, for every organization, at the pace that AI demands.