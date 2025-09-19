What is application security risk scoring?

One constant that remains in app development, however, is the tug of war between development and security teams as they try to maintain the delicate balance between pushing out new software quickly and minimizing the “friction” that security can add to CI/CD pipelines. To maintain security posture and meet industry regulations while maintaining development velocity, it is essential for each organization to understand its unique business risk. This is determined by a variety of factors such as regulatory environment, data type and sensitivity level, app architecture and users (internal vs. external), IT environment (public cloud vs. on premises), and more. Based on their security posture, organizations can prioritize which vulnerabilities and flaws they need to address first, and which can wait.

Risk scoring is a structured way to prioritize vulnerabilities and exposures based on the potential impact to the business. Instead of treating all findings equally, it helps security and development teams focus their energy where it matters most.

Many organizations are familiar with the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) for rating vulnerabilities. But although CVSS provides a technical severity score, it can’t reflect business risk context, which is unique to every organization.