Over the last two decades, application development methodologies evolved from waterfall to agile to DevOps. The DevOps era ushered in fast and frequent application releases and updates. However, this pace off app development pales in comparison to the advances brought about by AI. The rise of “vibe coding” has turbo-charged app development by increasing automation and streamlining workflows.
This rapid, AI-fueled app development is occurring in conjunction with the increasing complexity of enterprise apps. Monolithic architectures have evolved into distributed microservices, which can be spun up or down with ease, and often leading to software bloat. All these factors increase the likelihood of security vulnerabilities and flaws sneaking into production. And that can lead to a whole lot of trouble—especially for companies that operate in the regulated space.
One constant that remains in app development, however, is the tug of war between development and security teams as they try to maintain the delicate balance between pushing out new software quickly and minimizing the “friction” that security can add to CI/CD pipelines. To maintain security posture and meet industry regulations while maintaining development velocity, it is essential for each organization to understand its unique business risk. This is determined by a variety of factors such as regulatory environment, data type and sensitivity level, app architecture and users (internal vs. external), IT environment (public cloud vs. on premises), and more. Based on their security posture, organizations can prioritize which vulnerabilities and flaws they need to address first, and which can wait.
Risk scoring is a structured way to prioritize vulnerabilities and exposures based on the potential impact to the business. Instead of treating all findings equally, it helps security and development teams focus their energy where it matters most.
Many organizations are familiar with the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) for rating vulnerabilities. But although CVSS provides a technical severity score, it can’t reflect business risk context, which is unique to every organization.
Risk scores are a clear, standardized way to measure the overall security stance of an application. Represented as a number from 0 to 100, this score appears prominently in the application summary and reflects the combined impact of the results from security testing tools such as SAST and SCA. The application summary is a consolidated view of potential vulnerabilities, license compliance issues, and operational health concerns within an application, typically presented as a score or summary on the dashboard of the Black Duck Polaris platform.
The calculation begins with domain-level scoring, which considers both the severity and volume of the issues discovered by the AppSec testing tools, weighted according to organization-defined priorities. These scores are then rolled up into an aggregate risk score, which can be further influenced by optional factors like tier, phase, and distribution. Each of these attributes allows security teams to tailor the score to their unique risk model and apply up to a 10% penalty per setting. By customizing severity weights and enabling optional settings, organizations can align the risk score with their own security policies, making it a flexible yet powerful tool for assessing application risk at a glance.
By combining these dimensions, organizations can generate a risk score that better reflects reality than technical severity alone.
The risk score isn’t just a number, it’s a decision-making tool. By condensing a wide range of security data into a single metric, it empowers development teams, security leaders, and executives to
Most importantly, because organizations can customize severity weights and other settings, the risk score adapts to business-specific priorities rather than forcing a one-size-fits-all approach.
In today’s age of AI, risk visibility and prioritization are essential. The risk score delivers both by turning diverse security findings into a clear, actionable measure of application risk. And because weightings and context-driven penalties can be customized, organizations have a flexible scoring model that reflects their unique risk tolerance, making it easier to protect critical applications while optimizing security resources.
Jun 03, 2025 / 3 min read
