Black Duck named a 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award winner

Editorial Team

Authored by Black Duck Editorial Staff

Jun 11, 2025

Table of Contents

We’re proud to share that Black Duck has been recognized as a winner of the 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award, honoring our continued leadership in software composition analysis (SCA) and open source security.

Each year, Intellyx—an analyst firm focused on enterprise digital transformation—selects a shortlist of companies that have successfully navigated their rigorous vendor briefing process and delivered impactful, innovation-focused solutions. This award reflects not just product excellence, but our ability to clearly communicate the value we bring to modern development teams navigating the complexity of open source, compliance, and software supply chain security.

Why it matters

The Digital Innovator Award is given to vendors that stand out for their clarity, relevance, and innovation in a crowded and fast-moving tech landscape. Black Duck is honored to be part of this elite group for 2025.

What this means for our customers

This recognition reinforces our mission: to provide True Scale Application Security with no tradeoffs between speed, accuracy, or compliance. Whether it’s generating accurate Software Bills of Materials, managing license risk, or mitigating vulnerabilities buried deep in transitive dependencies, Black Duck continues to lead the way in helping organizations secure open source at enterprise scale.

We extend our thanks to the team at Intellyx, and most importantly, to our customers and partners who are building safer software with Black Duck every day.

