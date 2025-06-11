Black Duck named a 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award winner

We’re proud to share that Black Duck has been recognized as a winner of the 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award, honoring our continued leadership in software composition analysis (SCA) and open source security.

Each year, Intellyx—an analyst firm focused on enterprise digital transformation—selects a shortlist of companies that have successfully navigated their rigorous vendor briefing process and delivered impactful, innovation-focused solutions. This award reflects not just product excellence, but our ability to clearly communicate the value we bring to modern development teams navigating the complexity of open source, compliance, and software supply chain security.