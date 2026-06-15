AI-powered development is accelerating the pace of both software creation and vulnerability discovery—and attackers are evolving just as fast. The organizations staying ahead are those building toward a VulnOps model: security programs that can operate detection, prioritization, and remediation with enough automation and intelligence to keep pace with today's threat landscape. This Black Duck Polaris™ Platform release addresses three interconnected challenges: closing AST coverage gaps, cutting through the growing volume of vulnerability disclosures to focus on what actually matters, and automating remediation to minimize MTTR across the full security life cycle.
Finding a vulnerable open source component takes seconds. Getting it fixed can take weeks. Polaris fAST SCA now automatically creates fix pull requests for vulnerable open source dependencies across GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps. This turns security findings into actionable code changes without manual investigation or developer back-and-forth, while keeping the human in the loop for approval prior to merge.
Every vulnerability discovered after code is merged is exponentially more expensive to fix. Polaris enforces security gates at the pull request—across GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, and Bitbucket—blocking vulnerable code from reaching protected branches before it's ever an issue. Teams can configure a PR policy defining which severity levels trigger a scan failure. When a scan fails, Polaris publishes in-PR comments identifying exactly what needs to be remediated. Two enforcement modes let teams roll out progressively or enforce hard compliance from day one.
Bridge CLI 4.3.0 enhances Polaris integrations with richer SARIF reporting—surfacing SCA issue locations and signature scan results in SARIF output—and adds DAST tunnel name support for teams running scans in secured or complex network environments.
Polaris now supports secure tunnel configurations, extending SCM onboarding and scanning workflows to self-hosted GitHub and GitHub Enterprise Server (GHES) environments. Organizations in regulated or restricted environments can maintain full control over their source code while leveraging Polaris's SAST, SCA, and policy enforcement capabilities. And just as continuous SCM monitoring helps cloud teams surface shadow AI repositories—projects spun up outside formal security oversight—that same visibility now extends to on-premises environments, where untracked internal repositories can be an equally significant oversight. On-premises GitHub is also supported through the GitHub app and GitHub Actions. Currently supported GHES versions: 3.16, 3.17, and 3.18.
CVSS scores alone no longer provide sufficient context for prioritization—not every high-severity finding represents an equal level of real-world risk. Polaris now extends reachability analysis into policy evaluation and portfolio-level dashboards to identify whether vulnerable component methods are actually invoked by your application. It then surfaces that context consistently across all reporting layers so teams can focus remediation on exploitable risk, not every issue in a dependency.
Severity scores tell you how bad a vulnerability could be. The CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog tells you which ones are already being used against real organizations. Polaris surfaces KEV status directly in the platform—in the issue view, dashboards, reports, APIs, and policies—giving security teams an immediate, confirmed signal for urgent action without waiting for a new scan. Combined with reachability analysis, KEV status delivers a powerful two-factor prioritization signal: confirmed exploitation in the wild plus verified reachability in your application.
When a scan fails, teams typically have little visibility into what went wrong—which can trigger support escalations and days of waiting. With enhanced test logging, Polaris users can now view and download relevant test logs directly from the UI for SAST, SCA, DAST, and Bridge-based scans, enabling self-service diagnosis without assessor access or external intervention.
If your organization relies on Black Duck® SCA, this enhancement is built for you. Black Duck SCA issue data now flows directly into Polaris, so you can continue running the scanner your teams trust while gaining the aggregation, visualization, and cross-tool risk context that Polaris delivers. Polaris becomes the single place where Black Duck SCA results sit alongside SAST, DAST, and other scan types—normalized into one issue model, visible in shared dashboards, and actionable through unified policies.
Most SCA tools only scan source code. But modern applications increasingly include compiled components, third-party libraries, and repackaged artifacts for which source code simply isn't available. Polaris binary scanning closes that gap—running open source risk detection directly against compiled artifacts as part of standard project scans, with results consolidated into a unified component inventory alongside package manager, and signature scan findings.
Rapid Scan Static (Sigma 2026.5.0) delivers expanded detection across Scala, Go, Kotlin, Java, JavaScript, and XML; adds compliance checker sets aligned to CWE Top 25 2025 and the EU Cyber Resilience Act; and improves false positive rates for JWT and hardcoded secrets detection. This helps teams spend less time triaging noise and more time addressing real risk. All updates apply automatically; no configuration changes are required.
Polaris on-premises DAST now runs on the same secure tunnel infrastructure introduced for SCM on-prem integrations—delivering meaningful improvements to how teams scan internal web apps, staging environments, and applications behind firewalls or VPNs. The key operational advancement is tunnel sharing. Previously, teams had to run a separate tunnel executable for each project; now, a single tunnel agent handles multiple DAST scans across projects simultaneously. Start it once, manage it from Polaris org settings, and all projects can use it without additional setup.
Together, these capabilities help security and development teams ensure the software they deliver is thoroughly tested. Vulnerability triage keeps pace with the accelerating disclosure rate, and remediation workflows are automated so they can close gaps before attackers find them. Ready to explore these enhancements? Log into Polaris to see what's new, or check out our full release documentation and Polaris YouTube channel.
Apr 14, 2026 | 8 min read
Mar 31, 2026 | 4 min read
Jan 22, 2026 | 3 min read
Dec 16, 2025 | 4 min read