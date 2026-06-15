Key capabilities

Warn mode for progressive rollout : Flag failing PR scans without blocking the merge. Developers are informed of issues and can choose to fix before merging, building security awareness without hard enforcement.

: Flag failing PR scans without blocking the merge. Developers are informed of issues and can choose to fix before merging, building security awareness without hard enforcement. Block mode for strict enforcement : Prevent merging until the PR scan passes, keeping vulnerable code out of protected branches, with an authorized override available for urgent situations.

: Prevent merging until the PR scan passes, keeping vulnerable code out of protected branches, with an authorized override available for urgent situations. Automatic rescan on fix : When a developer addresses flagged issues, Polaris automatically rescans and unblocks the merge as soon as the check passes—no manual intervention required.

: When a developer addresses flagged issues, Polaris automatically rescans and unblocks the merge as soon as the check passes—no manual intervention required. In-PR remediation guidance: Polaris publishes comments directly to the pull request, identifying which issues were introduced and what needs to be fixed, so developers can stay in their existing workflow.

Bridge CLI 4.3.0: Richer SARIF output and DAST tunnel support

Bridge CLI 4.3.0 enhances Polaris integrations with richer SARIF reporting—surfacing SCA issue locations and signature scan results in SARIF output—and adds DAST tunnel name support for teams running scans in secured or complex network environments.

Key capabilities

Richer SARIF output : SCA issue locations and signature scan results are now included in SARIF export, making findings more complete and easier to consume in downstream CI/CD pipelines and code-scanning tools.

: SCA issue locations and signature scan results are now included in SARIF export, making findings more complete and easier to consume in downstream CI/CD pipelines and code-scanning tools. DAST tunnel name support : Pass tunnel names directly in DAST test configurations to handle complex or secured network setups without manual workarounds.

: Pass tunnel names directly in DAST test configurations to handle complex or secured network setups without manual workarounds. Stronger downstream integration: Improved SARIF fidelity ensures Polaris findings flow cleanly into ticket creation, policy gates, and reporting systems.

On-premises GitHub support for Polaris SCM integrations: Enterprise SCM coverage that meets your network where it lives

Polaris now supports secure tunnel configurations, extending SCM onboarding and scanning workflows to self-hosted GitHub and GitHub Enterprise Server (GHES) environments. Organizations in regulated or restricted environments can maintain full control over their source code while leveraging Polaris's SAST, SCA, and policy enforcement capabilities. And just as continuous SCM monitoring helps cloud teams surface shadow AI repositories—projects spun up outside formal security oversight—that same visibility now extends to on-premises environments, where untracked internal repositories can be an equally significant oversight. On-premises GitHub is also supported through the GitHub app and GitHub Actions. Currently supported GHES versions: 3.16, 3.17, and 3.18.