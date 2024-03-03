In late 2023, Black Duck released the “Global State of DevSecOps” report. The report explored crucial topics in the realm of DevSecOps and outlined practical approaches for implementing effective, resilient, and scalable application security (AppSec) approaches. These approaches can help organizations strengthen their AppSec programs in 2024. Drawing on the report, the webinar, "DevSecOps in the Wild: Examining Global Security Factors in 2023" takes a deep dive into factors critical to supporting a robust DevSecOps program. We discuss some of the findings below.
A notable trend is the growing need for, and significance of, integrated and automated AppSec to achieve security at the speed and scale required by businesses today. Organizational pressures such as tooling differences across business units, integration challenges from acquisitions, and deltas that come with organic growth across the enterprise continue to impede the full realization of integrated AppSec. Often, these pressures have evolved over time and can be complicated by legacy or outdated security testing tools and methods that clog modern development pipelines.
The report highlights the importance of accelerating risk detection and time to resolution, particularly in organizations with frequent releases or continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines. According to survey respondents, organizations are inclined toward a three-step approach for realizing AppSec measures that don’t impede DevOps workflows.
Respondents also recognized the value of prioritized risk information and remediation guidance across teams, mechanisms that both reduce distraction and clearly define a path to resolution. The report underscores the importance of organizational alignment, showcasing efforts to cultivate security champions and establish cross-functional DevSecOps teams for enhanced visibility into risks at every stage, ensuring secure and streamlined pipelines.
AppSec is a perennial challenge, but Black Duck has strategically aligned its solutions to address security at different stages in DevOps workflows and CI/CD pipelines. In fact, Black Duck has integrated DevSecOps into a comprehensive playbook, with multiple tools and strategies your organization can employ to fortify application security. These include
Black Duck has a comprehensive playbook to help organizations move the needle on integrated DevSecOps. Drawing insights from the DevSecOps report, we’ve outlined strategies and best practices to establish an effective AppSec program. This includes aligning security practices with development workflows, creating a culture of shared responsibility, and implementing continuous monitoring for evolving threats.
Watch the webinar to learn about critical factors to success in your DevSecOps program.
