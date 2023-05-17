Everyone wants to believe that the code developed within a trusted software supply chain is legitimate. The unfortunate reality is that malicious coders have subtle ways to secretly embed code that exposes your business to risk. Malicious code can be challenging to recognize and can remain undetected within applications long before it causes damage. Learn to recognize the red flags.
Malicious code is any code added to, changed within, or removed from an application with the intent to subvert the application’s intended function. It can include
Unlike malware such as viruses and worms, malicious code is not developed as external software to penetrate your systems. Rather, malicious code is suspicious bits of code that appear like normal code inside your applications. It waits until a specific event or action triggers it. When executed, it can pilfer data, download and install software, siphon money from accounts, log keystrokes, and permit outsiders to control computers remotely, among many other misdeeds.
Malicious code can evade common application testing strategies because it blends in with normal functionality and can remain dormant for long periods of time—even years.
While it’s hard to accept, your own software supply chain can be a source of malicious code. The culprits could be external development partners (offshore or onshore), seemingly trustworthy open source project contributors, or even disgruntled current or former employees who have access to code, administration, or control management. They may be hiding illegal activity or simply have a grudge.
It can be difficult to know who to trust to scan for and fix any malicious code. For example, if an internal developer is the culprit, they know the infected application inside and out, have the inside track on how your security team looks for software vulnerabilities, and are skilled at hiding the traffic that malicious code can generate. If you send a malicious code report to your development team, you may tip off the perpetrator, and they will learn to evade your detection techniques.
There are a variety of tactics and steps to prevent, detect, and respond to malicious code.
When checking for malicious code, make sure you know these common red flags.
