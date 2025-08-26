Black Duck’s new report, "The State of Embedded Software Quality and Safety 2025," presents key findings from a survey of 785 embedded software professionals. The report highlights two major shifts in the embedded software landscape: the widespread adoption—and dangerous lack of governance—of AI tools, and the rise of the software supply chain as a core business function, transforming Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) into a crucial commercial requirement.

The report also explores the evolving role of embedded developers, the persistent tension between speed and quality, and the fragmented nature of compliance standards among firms engaged in embedded software development. And it offers actionable recommendations for technical leaders, managers, and security and compliance professionals to address the unique challenges of embedded software development. Here are some of the key questions addressed in the report.