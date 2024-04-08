Managing risk at scale

The scale of the challenge

The sheer volume of software development within enterprise organizations amplifies the difficulty of managing security effectively. With rapid iteration cycles and multiple teams working on diverse applications, ensuring consistent security practices becomes increasingly challenging. According to research by the Enterprise Strategy Group, more than 70% of enterprise organizations use 10 or more application security testing (AST) tools, leading to a fragmented and noisy security environment.

Moreover, the expanding attack surface due to digitization, cloud adoption, IoT, and mobile applications exacerbates the risk landscape. Enterprises must contend with the complexities of a diverse software supply chain, which introduces vulnerabilities and diminishes visibility into security risks.