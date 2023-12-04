Continuous testing in action

For continuous testing to work, organizations need end-to-end AppSec test coverage across their CI/CD pipelines. For example, developers who want to identify and triage security defects early and continuously need a solution such as Code Sight™, which can address security defects in real time directly in the integrated development environment, using static application security testing (SAST) and software composition analysis (SCA). Organizations looking for a SaaS-based continuous testing solution should explore the Black Duck Polaris™ Platform , which uses the same powerful SAST and SCA engines as Code Sight.

For real-time analysis of security vulnerabilities in web-based applications, an interactive application security testing (IAST) solution such as Seeker® IAST can continually monitor and provide feedback on the security issues it discovers.

Continuous testing can also provide data and insights to help organizations improve their security practices. For example, managers with oversight of security initiatives want to understand how effectively their AppSec tools are working and need complete visibility into process and performance across teams. Development and operations teams want a centralized view of issues so they can identify the security activities that have the most impact. Those whose focus is on security want to cut through the noise to prioritize critical issues quickly.

An interesting data point in the DevSecOps report is the growing use of application security orchestration and correlation (ASOC), now more commonly referred to as application security posture management (ASPM). According to Gartner, implementing ASPM should be a priority for any organization that uses multiple development and security tools, which, in today’s world, is every organization.

An ASPM solution such as Software Risk Manager continuously manages application risks from development to deployment. Software Risk Manager ingests data from multiple sources and then correlates and analyzes findings for easier interpretation, triage, and remediation. It also acts as a management and orchestration layer for security tools, enabling controls and the enforcement of security policies. And by providing a consolidated perspective of application security findings, Software Risk Manager offers a comprehensive view of security and risk status across an entire application or system.