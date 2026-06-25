When the chain of custody breaks: unlicensed code hiding in a paid component

The most basic question an audit answers sounds almost too simple: Do you have the right to ship what’s in your product? The answer can turn on whether a license is permissive or copyleft. More often, though, it turns on something upstream of the license itself: whether anyone in the chain of custody actually had the authority to hand the code over.

On one engagement, we found commercial libraries from Rebex.net inside the target’s product. The target wasn’t worried—they’d bought a third-party component in good faith. But the intermediary vendor had never been licensed to redistribute Rebex code in the first place. Every copy the target had shipped was, in effect, unlicensed proprietary software.

You don’t fix this with an attribution file. In an M&A context, a finding like this drives rep-and-warranty language, indemnity scope, and a post-close remediation budget.