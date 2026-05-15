What is prompt injection? How attackers exploit enterprise AI chatbots

In addition to inputs from the user, chatbots are guided by instructions called system prompts. These are the rules that tell the bot what to do and what to avoid, like “don’t share customer data” or “don’t discuss competitors.” But the AI models behind the bots may not reliably distinguish between internal rules and whatever a user types. To the model, it’s all input to react to.

Attackers exploit this. A basic attack is simply telling the bot to ignore its rules (“Ignore all previous instructions”). If that doesn’t work, the attacker may be able to coax out the system prompt, map the guardrails, and craft follow-ups that slip past them. In one security test, a chatbot explained how it protected customer data, and that explanation was enough to reverse-engineer prompts that pulled records it should never have exposed.

The creative attacks are where it gets interesting. There’s a well-known story in the industry of an LLM disclosing instructions on how to build a bomb to someone whose grandmother used to tell him bomb stories to put him to sleep at night. Yeah, sure! A chatbot can go from safe to compromised with nothing more than well-chosen words.

Traditional software attacks like SQL injection or XSS require deep technical knowledge. Prompt injection on a chatbot requires only a sentence. That collapses the barrier to entry. A curious employee, a disgruntled contractor, or a competitor with access to the chat window can all take a shot. OWASP has ranked prompt injection as the number one vulnerability in AI applications for two years running, and that ranking reflects both how common the problem is and how badly companies underestimate it.