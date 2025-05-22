Understanding Open Source Usage in 2025

"I only use a little open source in my project. Should I really be concerned?"

You might be using more open source than you think! Recent data from the 2025 Open Source Security and Risk Analysis (OSSRA) report shows that 97% of commercial codebases contain open source, and on average, 70% of scanned code has open source origins. Even more surprising? The typical application contains 911 open source components.

"What's this transitive dependency thing I keep hearing I should be concerned about?"

It means that "little bit" of open source you’re using might be bringing along a lot of friends!

Think of transitive dependencies as "friends of friends" in your code. Open source frequently uses other open source. So, when you add an open source component to your project, that component may call on other components to work properly. Those additional components are transitive dependencies.



Our data shows 64% of open source components in applications are transitive dependencies, most near impossible to locate or track without using an automated tool. It's like ordering a pizza and discovering it comes with three toppings you didn't know you were getting!

And yes, while you might be pleased with the hard-boiled egg, anchovy, and pineapple toppings, isn’t it better to know about them first? That’s what a software bill of materials (SBOM) is all about. Think of it as a detailed recipe that lists all the ingredients making up an application.