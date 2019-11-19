The race is on between you and would-be hackers

Organizations employ a variety of methods to combat software vulnerabilities, but time is the enemy. While the “time to compromise” of a breach is most often days or minutes, it can take months to remediate the vulnerability that allowed the breach.

Open source vulnerabilities pose additional security risks. Open source is accessible and used everywhere. This fact is not lost on hackers, who can access publicly available information on known open source vulnerabilities along with detailed information on how to exploit them. For example, as soon as a vulnerability is reported, the open source community often also publishes a means to exploit it.