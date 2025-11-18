Grasping vibe coding

Employing AI tools, developers act as directors in the vibe coding methodology to craft code that meets high-level requirements and desired outcomes. A developer might write an AI prompt such as, “I want an app that does X, Y, and Z,” and then observe as the AI builds the infrastructure, logic, and user interface.

And although swift feature delivery, smooth iterations, and the elimination of monotonous boilerplate code may be a dream for developers, it is not without its pitfalls. AI's decision-making prowess can falter. Vibe coding tends to generate redundant code and can hallucinate, leading to a lot of vulnerabilities.

In a recent project, the AI fluctuated between Flask and FastAPI, rewriting entire code sections and even altering authentication methods midstream. The output required discerning oversight to prevent a disordered hodgepodge of incompatible components.

The lesson was clear: If you unquestioningly accept the AI’s output without reviewing diffs, understanding the logic, or enforcing consistency, you’re not coding—you’re gambling.



