For DevSecOps professionals, staying ahead of the curve means understanding the current threat landscape, identifying common pitfalls, and continuously refining strategies. The “2024 Software Vulnerability Snapshot” report by Black Duck provides an invaluable look into the state of application security and offers critical insights drawn from over 200,000 dynamic application security testing (DAST) scans performed on approximately 1,300 applications across 19 industry sectors.

Even though that’s a lot of numbers, the report isn't just another collection of statistics; it's a call to action for every DevSecOps team. It underscores the persistent nature of certain vulnerabilities and highlights the urgent need for a holistic, integrated security testing strategy. Let's dive into the key takeaways that every DevSecOps practitioner should be acting upon.