The Black Duck Way: Strong culture drives leadership

Our global customer base: Impacting key industries

Black Duck serves a diverse and prominent global customer base, including 49 of the Fortune 100 companies, 6 of the top 10 financial services companies, all of the top 10 technology companies, and 6 of the top 10 healthcare companies.

These achievements are a direct reflection of our culture and the values that drive us. A leading global technology services company commented on how our culture was a differentiator, saying the Black Duck team demonstrated an outstanding level of professionalism and dedication. They highlighted how the team's attention to details, responsiveness, expertise, knowledge, and thorough guidance led to a successful onboarding experience.

By placing the customer at the heart of what we do every day, we make it easy for them to do business with us, communicate clearly and constantly, and celebrate wins as a team. This focus on collaboration and accountability fosters long-term relationships and helps generate increasing value over time. Our culture is a competitive differentiator.