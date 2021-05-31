5G is fundamentally different from 4G, LTE, or any other network the telecommunications industry has ever seen before. It promises data rates 100 times faster than 4G, network latency of under 1 millisecond, support for 1 million devices/sq. km., and 99.999% availability of the network. The rollout of 5G will reach one-third of the global population by 2025, and the U.S., South Korea, and China are already on the forefront of 5G deployment.
But the benefits of the 5G network can also inadvertently enable attacks (such as DDoS attacks from compromised IoT devices) if proper security precautions aren’t taken. Securing 5G requires a holistic approach and deep security expertise. This blog post explores the first step that needs to be taken to secure 5G, and future posts will cover the next steps essential for 5G security.
Along with tremendous promise, the 5G rollout also comes with a number of security concerns:
Additionally, the cloud, virtualization, containerization, edge computing, and DevOps all play a vital role in the era of 5G:
These technologies and methodologies provide flexibility, cost savings, ultra-low latency, high bandwidth, and agility, but they significantly increase the attack surface and add complex attack avenues that are harder to defend.
As mentioned earlier, 5G offers a much wider attack surface and a combination of new attack avenues, including:
5G also supports numerous mission-critical use cases such as smart cars, telemedicine, remote surgery, and more. For these use cases a lack of security is simply not an option—it could lead to potential loss of human life. Adding to this, the regulatory body of 5G (3GPP) has not yet mandated security features for network operators.
Given the multitude of new factors involved with 5G networks, the crucial first step in securing 5G is building a comprehensive threat model.
Threat modeling allows you to assess the risks facing your application along with the consequences of not addressing those risks. A good threat model enables security engineers to prioritize risks and address them according to the level of severity. Threat modeling experts leverage their experience to look beyond a simple predefined list of attacks and think about new types of attacks that may not have been a consideration for 4G or LTE networks.
Steps to developing a threat model for 5G:
After a threat model is formulated, the next step in securing 5G is to perform penetration testing based on the findings of the threat model. The next blog post covers the aspects of penetration testing, including a 5G core, radio access network, microservices, and user applications perspective.
