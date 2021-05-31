5G is fundamentally different from 4G, LTE, or any other network the telecommunications industry has ever seen before. It promises data rates 100 times faster than 4G, network latency of under 1 millisecond, support for 1 million devices/sq. km., and 99.999% availability of the network. The rollout of 5G will reach one-third of the global population by 2025, and the U.S., South Korea, and China are already on the forefront of 5G deployment.

But the benefits of the 5G network can also inadvertently enable attacks (such as DDoS attacks from compromised IoT devices) if proper security precautions aren’t taken. Securing 5G requires a holistic approach and deep security expertise. This blog post explores the first step that needs to be taken to secure 5G, and future posts will cover the next steps essential for 5G security.