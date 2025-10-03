A red team assessment is a goal-based adversarial activity that requires a big-picture, holistic view of the organization from the perspective of an adversary. This assessment process is designed to meet the needs of complex organizations handling a variety of sensitive assets through technical, physical, or process-based means. The purpose of conducting a red teaming assessment is to demonstrate how real world attackers can combine seemingly unrelated exploits to achieve their goal. It is an effective way to show that even the most sophisticated firewall in the world means very little if an attacker can walk out of the data center with an unencrypted hard drive. Instead of relying on a single network appliance to secure sensitive data, it’s better to take a defense in depth approach and continuously improve your people, process, and technology.