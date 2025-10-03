A red team assessment is a goal-based adversarial activity that requires a big-picture, holistic view of the organization from the perspective of an adversary. This assessment process is designed to meet the needs of complex organizations handling a variety of sensitive assets through technical, physical, or process-based means. The purpose of conducting a red teaming assessment is to demonstrate how real world attackers can combine seemingly unrelated exploits to achieve their goal. It is an effective way to show that even the most sophisticated firewall in the world means very little if an attacker can walk out of the data center with an unencrypted hard drive. Instead of relying on a single network appliance to secure sensitive data, it’s better to take a defense in depth approach and continuously improve your people, process, and technology.
When vulnerabilities that seem small on their own are tied together in an attack path, they can cause significant damage.
Red teaming uncovers risks to your organization that traditional penetration tests miss because they focus only on one aspect of security or an otherwise narrow scope. Here are some of the most common ways that red team assessors go beyond the test:
Every red team assessment caters to different organizational elements. However, the methodology always includes the same elements of reconnaissance, enumeration, and attack. Before conducting a red team assessment, talk to your organization’s key stakeholders to learn about their concerns. Here are a few questions to consider when identifying the goals of your upcoming assessment:
Software Vulnerability Snapshot
Simplify AppSec Risk Management
BSIMM15