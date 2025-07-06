Key benefits for Saudi enterprises

Developer-centric, frictionless security

Polaris prioritizes developer productivity by offering AI-driven remediation guidance and personalized dashboards. This ensures that security insights are actionable and directly integrated into developer workflows, enabling faster fixes and reduced friction between development and security teams.





Holistic testing and risk visibility

Polaris enables concurrent scanning across SAST, SCA, and DAST, ensuring comprehensive coverage of security vulnerabilities. This unified visibility empowers security teams to prioritize issues based on risk and business impact, improving overall application resilience.





Scalable automation and policy-driven testing

Polaris supports bulk onboarding from multiple source code management (SCM) repositories and customizable security policies that can automate testing across hundreds of projects. This flexibility allows organizations to maintain continuous security at scale without slowing down development.





Actionable risk insights for informed decisions

Through robust analytics and real-time dashboards, Polaris provides a clear view of an organization’s risk posture. Whether you’re a developer addressing critical vulnerabilities or a security leader managing enterprise-wide risk, Polaris ensures that you have the information needed to make informed decisions.