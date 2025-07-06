In the fast-evolving landscape of software security, organizations in Saudi Arabia—along with the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council—face mounting pressure to secure their applications while adhering to stringent data protection regulations. Black Duck addresses this challenge head-on with today’s launch of Black Duck Polaris™ Platform, the first application security SaaS platform hosted within Saudi Arabia, on Google Cloud Platform. As of July 15, the offer will be available to the entire Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
Polaris unifies static application security testing (SAST), software composition analysis (SCA), and dynamic application security testing (DAST) into a single, integrated platform. This comprehensive approach allows security and development teams to identify vulnerabilities in proprietary code, third-party components, and application behavior all within a seamless workflow. By consolidating these critical security tests into a single interface, Polaris eliminates the complexity of juggling multiple tools, helping teams work more efficiently and collaboratively.
Deploying Polaris on Google Cloud within Saudi Arabia means enterprises can maintain data residency, meeting key legal and regulatory requirements. In a world where data sovereignty and data protection have become critical concerns, in-region data hosting is a core driver of digital transformation. Organizations can move forward with confidence, knowing that sensitive data never leaves the country.
Polaris prioritizes developer productivity by offering AI-driven remediation guidance and personalized dashboards. This ensures that security insights are actionable and directly integrated into developer workflows, enabling faster fixes and reduced friction between development and security teams.
Polaris enables concurrent scanning across SAST, SCA, and DAST, ensuring comprehensive coverage of security vulnerabilities. This unified visibility empowers security teams to prioritize issues based on risk and business impact, improving overall application resilience.
Polaris supports bulk onboarding from multiple source code management (SCM) repositories and customizable security policies that can automate testing across hundreds of projects. This flexibility allows organizations to maintain continuous security at scale without slowing down development.
Through robust analytics and real-time dashboards, Polaris provides a clear view of an organization’s risk posture. Whether you’re a developer addressing critical vulnerabilities or a security leader managing enterprise-wide risk, Polaris ensures that you have the information needed to make informed decisions.
Security is an essential part of every phase of the software development life cycle. Polaris integrates directly with popular SCM systems like GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps. This integration enables DevSecOps teams to build security into every commit, reducing risk without compromising speed.
Polaris also supports a wide range of programming languages, frameworks, and package managers, making it an ideal choice for diverse development environments. Teams can leverage this flexibility to implement secure coding practices regardless of their technology stack, ensuring security is built in from the start.
The launch of Polaris in Saudi Arabia represents more than a milestone for Black Duck: it underscores our commitment to empowering local enterprises with the tools they need to succeed in the digital economy. Backed by our leadership in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and the Forrester Wave™ for application security, Black Duck provides trusted solutions that evolve with the needs of modern software development.
As businesses in Saudi Arabia and the GCC continue to scale their digital initiatives, Polaris ensures that application security can keep pace with innovation. Whether your focus is on compliance, developer productivity, or delivering secure digital experiences to your customers, Polaris offers the flexibility, scale, and in-region data hosting to help you thrive.
Explore how Polaris can transform your application security program.
