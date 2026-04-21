The cost of escaped defects

Our recent State of Embedded Software Quality and Safety Report revealed a stark paradox: AI adoption is nearly universal, with 89.3% of organizations using AI assistants, but the governance required to manage it is dangerously lagging. Over 21% of organizations admit they aren't confident they can prevent AI from introducing new flaws into their code.

This is concerning because defects discovered during integration, operations, or field use often cost orders of magnitude more to correct than those caught earlier in the software development life cycle (SDLC).