Fixing bugs in the field is risky and costly. Once embedded software ships, defect resolution becomes slower, riskier, and often far more expensive. Updates may be limited or impossible, and recalls can impact customers, schedules, and brand trust.
Our recent State of Embedded Software Quality and Safety Report revealed a stark paradox: AI adoption is nearly universal, with 89.3% of organizations using AI assistants, but the governance required to manage it is dangerously lagging. Over 21% of organizations admit they aren't confident they can prevent AI from introducing new flaws into their code.
This is concerning because defects discovered during integration, operations, or field use often cost orders of magnitude more to correct than those caught earlier in the software development life cycle (SDLC).
Remember: Unvetted AI-generated code can introduce defects and risk into your products. In embedded systems, defects can impact reliability, compliance, and customer safety and trust.
Integrating application security testing throughout the SDLC, when defects are cheaper and safer to fix, is essential. Today, forward-thinking organizations go beyond “shift left” and opt for a "shift everywhere" strategy that manages risk across the entire software development life cycle, from the developer's desktop through post-deployment monitoring. Shifting everywhere enables organizations to
Remember: You cannot guarantee quality by testing at the end of the SDLC. Testing throughout the development life cycle is essential.
C++ performance and flexibility make it an attractive choice for many embedded software developers. However, its complexity can lead to subtle and hard-to-find defects like memory leaks and buffer overflows. Forward-thinking organizations address these challenges with
Black Duck solutions empower your teams to detect defects before software ships, when it is least costly to address them.
By integrating these capabilities across your development workflow, you shift quality and security everywhere, embedding protection into every stage of software creation.
Book a demo to see Black Duck tools in action.
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