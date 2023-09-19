Automate security: DevOps integrations for risk detection and remediation

Using integrations to gather security data

Organizations use integrations that enable them to efficiently gather security risk data for two primary purposes: to make testing more efficient by catching potential security issues early in the development process, and to minimize risk exposure later in the pipeline and into production. By detecting and fixing security issues before they propagate downstream, they reduce the chances of these vulnerabilities escaping into the wild in production.

The process begins with gathering relevant insight about risks present throughout the pipeline. There are two crucial aspects to consider in this phase. First, security and development teams must adequately detect potential security issues, which include weaknesses in proprietary code written in the IDE, as well as vulnerabilities in open source and third-party components brought in from repositories and resolved during a build. Second, risk identification requires understanding the nature of the vulnerability or weakness, its defining characteristics, and its risk severity. This information allows you to cleanse your scan results, eliminating unnecessary noise that could lead to alert fatigue and security backlogs that can distract security teams from truly critical risks.

Having a clean dataset with prioritized risks aligned with business goals and risk tolerance is essential. This data becomes the foundation upon which organizations build their DevSecOps programs, ensuring that security becomes an integral part of the development process.