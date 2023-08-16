In the digital age, web apps are the engine that powers business. Organizations rely on web apps to run everything from internal team sites and HR portals to external client portals, business interfaces, and shopping carts. But web apps are also where threat actors can attack your business-critical applications to access your back-end databases.

A Forrester report released on June 7, 2023, discusses the move DevOps teams are making from “shifting left” to “shifting everywhere.” The industry has been working toward moving the responsibility for security testing out of the exclusive domain of security teams and into the development cycle, but the concept of shifting everywhere entails thinking about how to do security at each step of the software development life cycle. One of the key challenges organizations face with shifting everywhere is the proliferation of testing. Organizations are running software composition analysis, static application security testing, interactive application security testing, fuzz testing, and more in development. But more tests mean more results, and too often those results contain duplicate findings and numerous false positives.

And this problem doesn’t stop when development does. When you release into production is when you become most vulnerable to threat actors. This is where Continuous™ Dynamic from Black Duck comes in. It runs dynamic application security testing (DAST) on your completed web apps and interfaces, and it runs them continuously. The results are then deduplicated and verified by the experts in our Threat Resource Center, so you get continuous monitoring and zero false positives.