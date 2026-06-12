Table of Contents
A chart of major dates for the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)

Key deadlines

September 11, 2026

CRA enforcement begins

Starting September 11, 2026, manufacturers, importers, and distributors must notify ENISA and designated national CSIRTs of actively exploited vulnerabilities and severe security incidents. Here’s what needs to be in place by September 11, 2026.

  • Vulnerability monitoring and processes aligned with Article 14
  • SBOM-driven visibility
  • Reporting workflows and timelines
  • Disclosure and update processes

Important vulnerability reporting timelines

Reporting timelines are triggered the moment you become aware of an actively exploited vulnerability or severe security incident.

24 hours: File an early warning with ENISA and national

72 hours: Submit triage report including a resolution path

14 days: Submit final report after remediation is available

 

December 11, 2027

Full EU CRA product conformity required

Three additional obligations come due in 2027.

  • CE marking
  • Full conformity assessment
  • Harmonized standard compliance

 

How Black Duck can help

Black Duck provides tools designed to meet the stringent requirements of the CRA.

  • Black Duck® SCA identifies third-party risk and clearly indicates when a vulnerability in the EUVD is exploitable, allowing companies to meet their 24-hour reporting requirements.
  • Coverity® Static Analysis identifies first-party risks that could become third-party risks if not properly addressed prior to shipping a product with digital elements to a customer within a supply chain.
  • Defensics® Fuzzing identifies first- and third-party risk associated with cyber-physical devices, assemblies and subassemblies, and spare parts.

By helping teams identify open source and third-party components, track vulnerabilities, and establish repeatable processes for managing software risk, Black Duck supports the foundational practices needed to meet CRA vulnerability management and reporting obligations.
 

Learn more about Black Duck's CRA solutions

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