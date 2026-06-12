Key deadlines

September 11, 2026

CRA enforcement begins

Starting September 11, 2026, manufacturers, importers, and distributors must notify ENISA and designated national CSIRTs of actively exploited vulnerabilities and severe security incidents. Here’s what needs to be in place by September 11, 2026.

Vulnerability monitoring and processes aligned with Article 14

SBOM-driven visibility

Reporting workflows and timelines

Disclosure and update processes

Important vulnerability reporting timelines

Reporting timelines are triggered the moment you become aware of an actively exploited vulnerability or severe security incident.

24 hours: File an early warning with ENISA and national

72 hours: Submit triage report including a resolution path

14 days: Submit final report after remediation is available

December 11, 2027

Full EU CRA product conformity required

Three additional obligations come due in 2027.