Starting September 11, 2026, manufacturers, importers, and distributors must notify ENISA and designated national CSIRTs of actively exploited vulnerabilities and severe security incidents. Here’s what needs to be in place by September 11, 2026.
Reporting timelines are triggered the moment you become aware of an actively exploited vulnerability or severe security incident.
24 hours: File an early warning with ENISA and national
72 hours: Submit triage report including a resolution path
14 days: Submit final report after remediation is available
Three additional obligations come due in 2027.
Black Duck provides tools designed to meet the stringent requirements of the CRA.
By helping teams identify open source and third-party components, track vulnerabilities, and establish repeatable processes for managing software risk, Black Duck supports the foundational practices needed to meet CRA vulnerability management and reporting obligations.
Apr 14, 2026 | 8 min read
Mar 31, 2026 | 4 min read
Jan 22, 2026 | 3 min read
Dec 16, 2025 | 4 min read