Input message analysis

To support feedback-driven fuzzing in black-box environments, Defensics includes an input message analysis feature. This internal mechanism analyzes responses from the test target to find behavioral changes, new error codes, or protocol state transitions, without requiring source code access or instrumentation.

Figure 1. Input message analysis calculates the feedback score

When Defensics receives a message from the test target, it is read into the internal protocol model to find the correct response and make values from received messages available in sent messages. Input message analysis uses this same mechanism to track responses. If there are interesting changes in the response, the test case causing these changes gets a feedback score accordingly.

Not all changes in the response are considered interesting. For example, timestamps and checksums are typically ignored, while status code changes or the appearance of a new field is considered meaningful. Input message analysis makes a best-effort attempt to detect such interesting changes. As explained earlier, generations with feedback are given higher priority. If no feedback is detected, random combinations are executed instead. This means that input message analysis, like any other feedback source, results in test runs that are more efficient but less random than those without feedback. If fully randomized test cases are desired, all feedback sources can be disabled.

The performance of input message analysis depends on the protocol, the test sequence, and the behavior of the test target. In our measurements, code coverage on the test target increased by up to 10% during the same time window when using input message analysis, compared to unlimited mode without any feedback source.