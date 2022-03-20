My wife and I have four children, which means we’ve done a ton of shopping at Costco over the years. First it was diapers, then cereal, then every other kind of food, all of which provided significant savings for our family of six.

Costco sells plenty of other stuff too, and for whatever reason I am always tempted to get that gazebo, or that sectional couch, or that pair of kayaks.

The thing about Costco, though, is that it is a cavernous warehouse, which creates The Costco Effect: everything looks smaller than it really is. If I ever bought that gazebo, I wouldn’t be able to fit it in my back yard. If I ever got that couch, I might be able to fit it in my family room, but I probably wouldn’t have space to walk.

The Costco Effect applies on a smaller scale, too: it might seem like a good idea to buy 24 rolls of toilet paper (what a great price!), but do you have the space to store it?