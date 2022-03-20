close search bar

Sorry, not available in this language yet

close language selection
  • English
  • 日本語

How to cybersecurity: Software supply chain security is much bigger than you think

Jonathan Knudsen

Authored by Jonathan Knudsen

Mar 20, 2022 / 3 min read

Table of Contents

My wife and I have four children, which means we’ve done a ton of shopping at Costco over the years. First it was diapers, then cereal, then every other kind of food, all of which provided significant savings for our family of six.

Costco sells plenty of other stuff too, and for whatever reason I am always tempted to get that gazebo, or that sectional couch, or that pair of kayaks.

The thing about Costco, though, is that it is a cavernous warehouse, which creates The Costco Effect: everything looks smaller than it really is. If I ever bought that gazebo, I wouldn’t be able to fit it in my back yard. If I ever got that couch, I might be able to fit it in my family room, but I probably wouldn’t have space to walk.

The Costco Effect applies on a smaller scale, too: it might seem like a good idea to buy 24 rolls of toilet paper (what a great price!), but do you have the space to store it?

Components of the software supply chain

Software supply chain security is similar. You hear about it or read about it, and it makes sense, and you think you have understood. But when you take it home and try to apply it to your own organization and your own processes, you realize it is much bigger than you thought.

The software supply chain is everything from the idea of the application all the way through to customers using it.

The part that everyone understands is how third-party components are used as building blocks to assemble an application. These components are almost always open source software components, although third-party commercial components are also sometimes used. It’s clear that the security of these components has a direct impact on the security of the assembled application. Software composition analysis (SCA) tools like Black Duck® do a good job of helping development teams keep track of their components and manage risk from both a vulnerability perspective and a licensing perspective.

However, managing risk in the software supply chain also means security must be considered at the time of component selection. When developers are creating new functionality, they might choose a component to be included in the application. The development process needs to have some safeguards so that when developers choose components, they base that choice on risk and not solely on functionality.

Furthermore, where do the components come from? Developers have available to them a variety of technologies that easily retrieve components, such as npm or Maven. Can you trust these? What if the component repository is compromised? How do you know you’re getting the thing you asked for? A comprehensive security process addresses these questions.

eBook

The Agile Security Manifesto

Your Recipe for an Actionable SBOM

Download the guide

Developer tools and deployment of applications

Build tools are another category that is easy to overlook when thinking about the software supply chain. This includes developers’ editors, plugins, compilers, utilities, and anything else used in building an application. In airplane manufacturing, for example, the supply chain includes the seats, engines, rivets, and other parts that are assembled into an airplane, but it also includes the wrenches, rivet guns, scaffolding, and anything else that is used during the assembly of the airplane.

Deployment of an application is also part of the software supply chain. Nowadays many applications are deployed into containers, so the same questions apply to software supply chain security. How are container images selected? What types of risk assessment have been done or need to be done? And just as important, where are the container images coming from? Can you trust the repository?

The software supply chain might be bigger than you thought, but the solution is a comprehensive approach to security. Nobody talks about airplane manufacturing separate from safety—every design decision, every selection of parts, every phase of airplane manufacturing has an undercurrent of safety. Similarly, security and software are becoming inextricably entwined. The process that leads from application design through implementation, deployment, and maintenance must have security infused at every phase.

Managing risk in the software supply chain is challenging but important. Software risk is business risk. Using a holistic approach to reducing risk in the software supply chain provides solid benefits in building trust in software.

Build secure software with Black Duck

Learn more

Continue Reading

Black Duck Logo on Dark Background

The 2025 OSSRA report uncovers answers to common open source questions

Fred Bals
By Fred Bals

Mar 12, 2025 / 4 min read

Tags: SCA, Secure the Software Supply Chain
Open Source Licensing and Legal Risks

Top open source licenses and legal risk for developers

Fred Bals
By Fred Bals

Mar 05, 2025 / 8 min read

Tags: SCA, Secure the Software Supply Chain, OSS License Compliance
OSSRA 2025 thumbnail

Six takeaways from the 2025 “Open Source Security and Risk Analysis” report

Fred Bals
By Fred Bals

Feb 25, 2025 / 5 min read

Tags: SCA, Security News & Trends, Secure the Software Supply Chain
Black Duck Logo on Dark Background

Understanding the DeepSeek model license: Balancing openness and responsibility

Rich Kosinski
By Rich Kosinski

Feb 04, 2025 / 2 min read

Tags: SCA, M&A, Secure the Software Supply Chain, OSS License Compliance
Black Duck Logo on Dark Background

Analyze AI-Generated Code with the Black Duck Snippet API

Mike McGuire
By Mike McGuire

Feb 03, 2025 / 4 min read

Tags: SCA, Secure the Software Supply Chain
Generative AI risks in software development

Understanding generative AI risks in software development

Phil Odence
By Phil Odence

Oct 24, 2024 / 3 min read

Tags: SCA, M&A, Secure the Software Supply Chain, OSS License Compliance

Explore Topics

Agile, CI/CD
AppSec Best Practices
Artificial Intelligence
Automotive
Build Security into DevOps
Cloud Security
Compliance
Container Security
CyRC
DevSecOps
DAST
Financial Services
Fuzzing
Healthcare
IAST
Internet of Things
M&A
Manage Security Risks
Medical Devices
Mobile
Orchestration & Correlation
OSS License Compliance
Pen Testing
Program Strategy & Planning
Public Sector
SAST
SCA
Secure the Software Supply Chain
Security News & Trends
Threat Modeling
Threat & Risk Assessment
Training
Web Application Security
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved