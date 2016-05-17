Implementing security measures should be a top priority to ensure the success of your software development life cycle (SDLC).

First things first, it’s vital to maintain engagement with stakeholders throughout the development process. Understanding and managing stakeholder expectations guarantees that the final product’s success, in the stakeholder’s eyes, complements the criticality of designing and building security into the software.

Full engagement helps mitigate potential surprises in the end.

Another element that runs throughout the SDLC is the need to enforce requirements traceability. This ensures that all requirements (especially security requirements) are traced through all phases of the SDLC to prevent gaps. This also serves as a guide to generate clear test objectives and cases for all requirements. Traceability eases customer acceptance of the final product, providing confidence that all requirements are met and tested.