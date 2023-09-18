National Coding Week: Closing the skills gap with secure code training

Want to know the best way to make sure you can get a good job with good pay? Choose a field where the demand for workers exceeds the supply.

Welcome to computer coding. While estimates of a skilled worker shortage vary, most put it somewhere in the dozens of millions worldwide. And it’s the catalyst for National Coding Week (NCW), which runs September 14-20.

The event, launched in 2014 in the U.K. by former headteacher Richard Rolfe and one of his former students, and tech entrepreneur Jordan Love, aims to help close the skills and supply gap with awareness and training.

Among the programs offered are free classes in Codecademy, launched, according to its website, “not only to reinvent the online coding education space but to build the first truly net-native education system.”

The incentives to get into coding are obvious. As noted, it’s pretty much a guarantee that those who acquire the skills will get a job. The pay is good as well—ZipRecruiter reports that the average hourly rate for computer code writers is $39, or in the $81,000 annual range, but that can rise to more than $121,000 a year.

To get started, NCW starts with the basics: “Coding is the process of using a programming language to get a computer to behave the way we want it to. Every line of code tells our machines to do something. A document full of lines is called a script, which is designed to carry out a specific job on the computer.”

And the basics are something that anyone can learn, starting at the elementary school level. Debrup Ghosh, senior security solutions manager with Black Duck, said he started learning to code in fifth grade. “That’s ‘back in the day,’ some would argue. And I was an early starter, but no more,” he said. “I recently heard my nephew was coding in [programming language] Python and he’s only a second-grader.”