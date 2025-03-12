How pervasive is open source software in commercial applications?

Open source software (OSS) is exceptionally pervasive; the OSSRA report found that 97% of all codebases evaluated contained open source. In some sectors, like Computer Hardware/Semiconductors, EdTech, and Internet and Mobile Apps, that figure reaches 100%.

Moreover, the volume of open source components within applications is rapidly growing. The number of open source files in an average application has tripled in just the last four years, highlighting the crucial need for enhanced visibility and risk management.