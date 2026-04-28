How Automation Streamlines Software Security Compliance: SBOM & Vulnerability Management

Automating SBOM generation and maintenance with a modern software composition analysis (SCA) solution is a good example. Manual SBOM creation is simply too error‑prone and time‑consuming to meet new regulatory expectations. Automating the process improves security posture, meets compliance demands, and frees developers to work on revenue-generating tasks.

Black Duck® SCA automates SBOM generation by continuously scanning and analyzing codebases to identify all open source and third-party components. It integrates seamlessly into CI/CD pipelines and triggers automatic scans with each build or commit, ensuring that SBOMs remain current and accurate throughout the software development life cycle without the need for manual intervention.

Of course, not all compliance processes can be automated. A comprehensive compliance program must facilitate manual processes as well. For example, activities that streamline vulnerability disclosure grew by over 40% since BSIMM15. BSIMM researchers expect to see more growth in manual activities around design reviews, risk assessments, and security requirements in the near future.