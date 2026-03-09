Anomalies in a test case

In Defensics, protocol messages are represented as a tree structure built from protocol-specific grammar and rules. This tree defines the relationships between different elements of the protocol, making it possible to generate and manipulate messages systematically. These messages, including those sent and the expected responses, form a test case.

A test case without anomalies is called a valid case, meaning it strictly follows the protocol specification. In contrast, an anomalous case is derived from a valid one but includes one or more intentional deviations. These anomalies are critical in fuzz testing because they help expose vulnerabilities, robustness issues, and edge cases that might not appear during normal operation.

Anomalies are created by altering the protocol tree through operations such as replacing, adding, removing, or duplicating branches, or even replacing the entire tree. Most commonly, an anomaly substitutes a single leaf (a value) with another. When anomalies occur in two independent locations within the tree, they form a combination anomaly, which extends the concept of a single anomaly by introducing multiple independent modifications within the same test case. This approach increases test coverage and helps find complex issues that may only arise when multiple deviations interact.

Since these modifications can be combined in countless ways, combination anomalies effectively create an infinite testing space, enabling the generation of an unlimited number of unique test cases. Defensics provides multiple approaches for producing these advanced cases.

Pseudorandom combination cases : A very limited set generated in all suites, appearing in the root generation

: A very limited set generated in all suites, appearing in the root generation Traditional unlimited mode : Extended test cases available in most test suites, generating pseudorandom combination cases indefinitely

: Extended test cases available in most test suites, generating pseudorandom combination cases indefinitely Enhanced unlimited mode: Introduced in 2024, offering a more systematic and powerful way to create combination cases

This blog post focuses on the enhanced unlimited mode, which will gradually replace the traditional unlimited mode as test suites adopt the latest engine versions.