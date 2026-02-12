Why the Winter Olympics are a prime cybersecurity target

The Olympics are an attractive arena for cyberthreats, as their global visibility, complex digital infrastructure, and immense operational pressure offer attackers both opportunity and impact. Politically or ideologically driven groups view the Games as a stage where a single, well-timed DDoS attack or damaging data leak can disrupt official services, undermine public trust, and embarrass host nations in front of a worldwide audience. These groups do not need extraordinary sophistication, only the ability to strike at a strategic moment to achieve maximum attention.

In contrast, state-sponsored attackers operate quietly and with long-term intent, infiltrating networks months in advance to steal sensitive information, surveil communications, or sabotage logistics and essential infrastructure. Their tactics often involve embedding advanced persistent threats deep within core systems, waiting for the ideal opportunity to compromise the integrity of the event.

The Olympics' vast digital ecosystem—including ticketing and accreditation systems, scoring platforms, broadcast technologies, and event management applications—also presents a highly lucrative environment for organized cybercriminals. For them, ransomware is a powerful tool: compromising just one critical component, such as ticketing or accreditation, can halt the seamless operation of the Games, and the immense time pressure often increases the likelihood that victims will pay to regain access quickly.