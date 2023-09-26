Security from the start: Enabling developers to code securely

One key way to integrate security throughout your SDLC is to help developers avoid introducing coding weaknesses or vulnerable open source components. Code Sight™, for example, works much like a spellchecker for code. Developers can automatically check their code as they write it and receive clear definitions of insecure coding practices and recommendations for how to fix them.

Developers all have diverse backgrounds and experiences, and not all possess the same level of security knowledge. Providing targeted security training that aligns with specific projects, technologies, and business risks is essential. This approach bridges the gap between developers' coding expertise and their understanding of security requirements. Developer security training can greatly enhance the efficacy of DevSecOps initiatives, and help cultivate more security-capable developers over time. It also accelerates time-to-remediation by providing guided learning associated with any detected risks. Integrating secure coding education directly within issue management workflows and IDEs means developers have instant access to relevant security training without deviating from established workflows.

By addressing security issues at the developer desktop, organizations can prevent vulnerabilities from propagating downstream and avoid late-stage rework to fix issues found later in the process.

This year’s SANS DevSecOps Survey reveals that some of the most challenging issues facing DevSecOps are transparency and collaboration when addressing security risks across the SDLC and CI pipelines. Properly integrated DevSecOps establishes a seamless path of risk detection and fix recommendations from development to security and back again. This ensures that security considerations are not isolated but instead are woven into the broader context of DevOps. Achieving this helps align contributors across teams to a unified DevSecOps program, ensuring the necessary buy-in to establish shared goals and standards for security.