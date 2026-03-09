The agent SDK: Build your own feedback agents

For customers with specialized monitoring needs or existing instrumentation systems, the agent SDK enables the development of custom agents. Custom agents can implement their own instrumentation logic and generate feedback scores based on any meaningful runtime signals. Agents are written in Go, loaded dynamically by the agent server, and appear in Defensics alongside built‑in agents. They follow the same life cycle and can report both verdicts and feedback scores, depending on configuration.

Creating a feedback‑enabled agent requires implementing the agent interface defined in the file interface.go and deciding which measurements your agent should collect during a test run. The SDK takes care of all communication and life cycle coordination with the agent server and Defensics.

Your agent only needs to

· Declare what it monitors

· Collect measurements during test execution

· Report a feedback score (and, optionally, measurement data) back to the framework

The feedback score then appears in the Defensics results logs.

Figure 2 shows the basic communication sequence between the agent and the Defensics test run. At the start of the test run, the agent receives its configuration. These configuration parameters are defined by the custom agent itself, automatically shown in the Defensics UI, and returned to the agent once the user has provided values for them. For each test case, there is a call at the start and at the end. A test case is considered complete after the agent has delivered the feedback score and the verdict. The framework then calls the Instrument function to indicate that the test case has been sent to the SUT and to ask the agent whether it observed anything interesting.

Figure 2. An agent can implement both the verdict and feedback flows, or only one of them

An example implementation is included in the SDK, demonstrating how to structure an agent, manage life cycle events, and return both verdicts and feedback scores. It provides a practical starting point; you can take the example and replace its measurement logic with signals relevant to your environment, such as log patterns, process statistics, sensor values, or application-specific events. You then add a simple calculation that turns those observations into a feedback score.

A safe way to begin is by reporting high scores for the most obvious findings and fine‑tuning the scoring as you learn more about your system’s behavior. With this approach, even small pieces of existing instrumentation can be adapted into feedback sources. This allows Defensics to guide test‑case generation based on signals that only your system can provide.

The agent SDK is available to all Defensics customers and can be downloaded from the customer portal.