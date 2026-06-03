AI adoption is moving faster than most security programs can retool. What used to be an R&D experiment is now embedded in customer-facing workflows: copilots, support automation, code assistants, and agentic pipelines. As this shift happens, one credential type is quietly becoming a top source of preventable incidents: LLM API keys.

API keys for major LLM providers—OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google Gemini—grant direct access to powerful, billable inference. From a CISO lens, this isn’t just “another secret sprawl problem.” LLM API keys introduce significant risks if they fall into the wrong hands.

Large financial impact due to potentially unbounded token consumption

Disruption to business processes if the keys that run production workflows are compromised

Visibility gaps since abuse can resemble legitimate model traffic

Black Duck’s Rapid Scan Static version 2026.4 now includes the ability to detect API keys for OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexity, and Gemini. Support for additional LLM providers will be added in upcoming versions.