AI adoption is moving faster than most security programs can retool. What used to be an R&D experiment is now embedded in customer-facing workflows: copilots, support automation, code assistants, and agentic pipelines. As this shift happens, one credential type is quietly becoming a top source of preventable incidents: LLM API keys.
API keys for major LLM providers—OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google Gemini—grant direct access to powerful, billable inference. From a CISO lens, this isn’t just “another secret sprawl problem.” LLM API keys introduce significant risks if they fall into the wrong hands.
Black Duck’s Rapid Scan Static version 2026.4 now includes the ability to detect API keys for OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexity, and Gemini. Support for additional LLM providers will be added in upcoming versions.
Traditional cloud credentials are increasingly protected by layered controls: scoped IAM policies, conditional access, workload identities, and mature monitoring. However, protection of LLM API keys hasn’t yet reached a similar level of maturity. Many teams begin using LLMs with a single shared key per environment (or worse, per company) and only introduce per-service keys, routing, or workload isolation when they’re forced to later in the adoption curve.
Several recent studies highlight how frequently AI secrets leak into public code artifacts. A 2025 report on leaked AI company secrets found that many organizations had exposed verified secrets on GitHub (often buried in developer repos, forks, and gists), illustrating how easy it is for credentials to escape governance boundaries.
The same leakage patterns show up internally, even with private repositories, because secrets are frequently copied into code examples, committed to test harnesses, or “temporarily” checked into configuration directories. Unlike database passwords, these AI keys can be abused at scale just by calling the provider’s API, and without touching your network perimeter.
Below are common leakage paths that occur with AI-enabled applications. While these examples may seem mundane, the reality is that most real-world leaks are mundane.
Python
from openai import OpenAI
client = OpenAI(api_key="sk-...")
resp = client.responses.create(model="gpt-4.1", input="Hello")
JavaScript
import OpenAI from "openai";
const client = new OpenAI({ apiKey: "sk-..." });
await client.responses.create({ model: "gpt-4.1", input: "Hello" });
.env
OPENAI_API_KEY=sk-...
ANTHROPIC_API_KEY=sk-ant-...
GEMINI_API_KEY=...
ai:
provider: openai
apiKey: sk-...
model: gpt-4.1
{
"llm": {
"provider": "anthropic",
"api_key": "sk-ant-..."
}
}
These are precisely the pathways where deterministic scanning in CI adds disproportionate value. It stops a secret before it merges, before it deploys, and before it gets copied into multiple downstream repos.
LLM credentials are now becoming business-critical secrets that must be governed like cloud keys. Rapid Scan Static version 2026.4 strengthens detection of exposed secrets and expands detection of API keys for OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexity, and Gemini. It also provides detection across several official SDKs from LLM vendors for languages including Python, JavaScript, Java, C#, and Go for OpenAI.
Rapid Scan Static’s approach is intentionally deterministic: pattern-based, CI-friendly, and auditable. That determinism is critical when you’re enforcing a policy across hundreds of repos and need to explain outcomes to developers, auditors, and leadership.
This expanded LLM key detection enables organizations to ensure that no AI provider keys get committed to any source control branches. By enforcing this early, you reduce the risk of exploits, prevent billing surprises, and build a safer foundation for a broader AI adoption.
LLM API keys are now a frontline credential class. They can be abused remotely, at scale, and in ways that look like normal usage—making prevention far more valuable than detection after the fact.
If your organization is scaling AI development, the expanded AI hardcoded secrets detection in Rapid Scan Static version 2026.4 provides enterprise-ready control to keep these credentials out of source code and out of an attacker’s hands.
Apr 14, 2026 | 8 min read
Mar 31, 2026 | 4 min read
Jan 22, 2026 | 3 min read
Dec 16, 2025 | 4 min read