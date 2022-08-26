Software developers are creative problem solvers. Their job is to build functioning applications, and they deal with rapid changes—in technologies, tools, and programming languages—as the landscape evolves and the development velocity accelerates. A key part of the development process is ensuring that the products delivered meet user needs and the goals of the business. And while they may not always be thinking about security, developers are, in fact, on the front lines of building secure applications.

Some developers don’t think about application security because it seems like something that happens outside their control and their reach. Some don’t have adequate security training and are not aware of what’s required to build a truly secure application. And in fact, security threats are always evolving, and information from a training session can quickly become out-of-date. Or it might be that because the organization already has some level of security (like a firewall, web application firewall, or endpoint protection), they think they don’t have to worry about building security into their applications.

Unfortunately, for many organizations, this lack of security awareness means that applications might be built with vulnerabilities that make it easier for bad actors to breach the system and gain access to sensitive data. Security testing is a critical step in every development process, but when issues are not identified until after the application is in production or has been released, security teams have a harder job. They have to work with the developers to repair the code, which can cause significant delays.

Developers want to build flawless applications, but no matter how excellent the features and functionality may be, it is not possible for any software application to be perfectly secure. The goal, for both developers and the security team, is to make it harder and less profitable for someone to break in.