Governance-centric workflows may not resonate with developer-led teams

Gartner notes that Black Duck’s “broader workflows remain governance-centric and highly structured, which may not resonate with organizations seeking fully conversational, automation-first, or developer-owned remediation.”

This observation is fair in the context of our traditional SCA and audit heritage. Governance and compliance rigor are our strengths, and they remain non-negotiable for the regulated enterprises that constitute a significant portion of our customer base. But the market’s center of gravity is shifting toward developer-first experiences, and Black Duck Polaris™ Platform is our definitive answer.

Polaris is our no-compromise, cloud-based AppSec platform built for the speed, scale, and ambition of AI-powered development. It is built explicitly for developer-first workflows: automated bulk SCM onboarding and repository discovery for instant risk profiling, rapid scans triggered by pull requests with results posted directly to PR comments for immediate in-SCM feedback, and full scans on code merges with findings flowing into Jira or ADO for seamless remediation initiation. Polaris reduces findings backlogs by focusing teams on the 5% of issues that drive 95% of risk, eliminating the false-positive noise that makes security findings feel like a tax on developer velocity.

Black Duck Assist™, our AI-powered AppSec assistant, takes developer experience a step further. It combines insights from the CyRC with a powerful LLM to deliver easy-to-understand vulnerability summaries, AI-generated code fix recommendations, and intelligent triage that reduces the analysis burden on security and development teams alike. The Black Duck Security GitHub app extends these capabilities directly into GitHub workflows, enabling bulk repository onboarding, automated SAST and SCA scans on every commit and pull request, automated fix pull requests for vulnerable dependencies, and SARIF reports integrated into GitHub Advanced Security dashboards.

Developer sentiment validates our direction. According to verified customer feedback from UserEvidence, 82% of Polaris users would recommend the platform to a peer. And Black Duck customers consistently highlight that automated CI/CD integrations allow scans to happen without slowing teams down, with a low false-positive rate that keeps developers focused on what matters. One customer noted: “Developer adoption has been strong, and teams report less context switching for security fixes. In practice, this has led to fewer security-related rework stories, better audit readiness through consistent scanning and reporting, and less noise during triage compared to our previous setup.”

The governance depth that Gartner recognizes as our strength doesn’t have to come at the expense of developer experience. Polaris proves they are complementary—and Black Duck Signal™, which I’ll address next, makes that case even more compellingly.