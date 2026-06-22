The software supply chain is the new perimeter. Every dependency you pull, every open source library your teams consume, and every AI model your developers integrate represents a potential entry point for adversaries who are growing more sophisticated by the week. The stakes have never been higher, and the industry has taken notice.
Today, I’m proud to share that Black Duck has been named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Supply Chain Security, a recognition I believe reflects not just where we are today, but the depth of investment, expertise, and innovation we’ve poured into this problem for over two decades.
More than just a validation of our technology, this is a strong signal—to our customers, to the market, and to the adversaries who target your software—that the discipline of software supply chain security now has a defined market, recognized leaders, and a clear trajectory. And Black Duck is at the front of it.
Before I discuss Gartner’s findings and what they mean for your security program, let me put the broader context into focus.
According to Black Duck research, 98% of commercial codebases contain open source, with an average of 1,180 open source components per application. Of these, 87% contain at least one vulnerability, and 78% contain high-risk vulnerabilities.
We also see that the threat landscape has shifted from opportunistic exploitation to deliberate, targeted attack. One recent analysis cited a 1,300% increase over three years in threats originating from open source package repositories, with malicious PyPI packages alone surging 400% in a single year.
Meanwhile, the cost of software supply chain attacks is projected to hit $138 billion by 2031.
But according to a Ponemon Institute study sponsored by Black Duck, only 39% of organizations maintain a full inventory of open source dependencies, and fewer than half (41%) continuously monitor those dependencies for new vulnerabilities. Sixty-five percent of organizations report having experienced a software supply chain attack in the past year, with unpatched open source vulnerabilities and zero-day exploits cited as the leading causes.
This gap between exposure and visibility is precisely why the software supply chain security market exists—and why Gartner’s decision to formalize it with a dedicated Magic Quadrant is both timely and necessary.
Black Duck named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Supply Chain Security
Gartner’s evaluation of Black Duck identifies three core strengths that speak to the heart of why organizations in regulated industries, critical infrastructure, and enterprise software development trust us to secure their software supply chains.
Gartner notes that Black Duck “demonstrates strong understanding of regulated software supply chains, emphasizing defensible SBOMs, license obligations, and vulnerability disclosure workflows,” enabling customers to “satisfy auditors, regulators, and downstream buyers with evidence-grade artifacts rather than best-effort scans.”
This is not accidental. For more than 20 years, Black Duck has operated at the intersection of software security and regulatory compliance—advising on M&A due diligence, helping companies navigate the EU Cyber Resilience Act, supporting U.S. government SSDF attestation requirements, and generating SBOMs with the completeness and accuracy that auditors and customers demand. When regulators and procurement teams ask for evidence, you need artifacts they can trust. That means SBOMs in SPDX and CycloneDX formats that go beyond basic dependency lists, VEX reports that communicate vulnerability disposition to downstream consumers, and a rigorous audit trail that stands up under scrutiny.
Black Duck’s software supply chain security solutions exist because we recognize that meeting regulatory requirements takes more than pointing a tool at source code. It takes decades of experience, a team of dedicated experts, and a methodology proven through thousands of commercial software audits. Those audits are the gold standard for technical due diligence, and they now extend directly to supply chain security.
Gartner recognizes that Black Duck Security Advisories (BDSAs) “combine human curation with AI-assisted research across more than 50 vulnerability sources,” enabling customers to “prioritize true exploit risk and remediation paths with higher confidence than reliance on raw CVE feeds alone.”
This is one of the most consequential differentiators we offer, especially as NIST has scaled back enrichment in the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) to fewer than 10% of reported vulnerabilities. For roughly 90% of disclosures, the context organizations depend on won’t be there.
BDSAs, powered by the Black Duck Cybersecurity Research Center (CyRC) and ContextAI™, bypass these limitations entirely. Unlike the NVD, which does not consistently verify third-party submissions, CyRC researchers actively validate and enrich vulnerability data across the open source ecosystem, ensuring a continuous stream of high-fidelity intelligence, unaffected by NVD policy changes.
The CyRC ingests more than 2,500 security feeds, maps findings across over 10 million open source components, and publishes BDSAs nearly three weeks ahead of corresponding NVD entries, on average. During active zero-day events, BDSAs are updated hourly, a cadence the NVD has never matched.
BDSAs also go beyond static CVSS scoring. Our advisories provide temporal scores that continuously reflect exploit availability and remediation status, and contextual tags like “Zero-click RCE” and “Malicious code identified” enable instant triage. We deliver remediation guidance that is project-aware, pointing directly to fixed versions, specific commits, viable workarounds, and all impacted components across your environment. And because the CyRC conducts independent research regardless of CVE report status, BDSAs cover more than 3,500 vulnerabilities not listed in the NVD at all.
The result is that Black Duck customers receive faster, richer, and more actionable intelligence, without disruption.
This is visible in outcomes. Black Duck research shows that 60% of organizations performing continuous SBOM-based monitoring remediate critical vulnerabilities within a single day, compared to 45% of organizations overall. That 15-point delta demonstrates the real-world impact of early, actionable intelligence combined with continuous monitoring.
Gartner observes that Black Duck “supports use cases beyond cloud-native development, including embedded systems, firmware, and binary-only software scanning,” allowing customers with “heterogeneous delivery models to standardize on a single SCA platform rather than maintaining multiple tools.”
This is a capability that separates Black Duck from virtually every competitor in this market. Modern software supply chains are not monolithic. They include cloud-native microservices, yes, but also automotive firmware, industrial control system binaries, medical device software, mobile applications, and legacy systems for which source code may no longer exist. The ability to scan binaries—without access to source code—means you can inventory and assess the security posture of third-party vendor software, acquired codebases, and deployed artifacts with the same rigor you apply to your own development pipelines.
Black Duck Binary Analysis can scan virtually any software or firmware in minutes, generating a complete SBOM that identifies third-party components, known vulnerabilities, license obligations, and code quality risks—all from the binary artifact itself. For procurement and operations teams evaluating commercial software before it enters your environment, this capability is essential. And Black Duck’s combination of dependency analysis, binary analysis, snippet analysis, CodePrint analysis, container scanning, and C/C++ scanning means you achieve complete visibility regardless of what your application is built on or how it is delivered.
Black Duck® SCA has also been named a Leader in software composition analysis by Forrester, and that recognition compounds with Gartner’s placement in this inaugural Magic Quadrant to affirm that the depth and breadth of our scanning capability is market-leading.
Gartner’s Magic Quadrant methodology is rigorous precisely because it identifies both strengths and challenges. I respect that transparency, and I want to address each challenge candidly, because in each case, our product roadmap has already anticipated the concern and our current investments are directly resolving it.
Gartner notes that Black Duck’s “broader workflows remain governance-centric and highly structured, which may not resonate with organizations seeking fully conversational, automation-first, or developer-owned remediation.”
This observation is fair in the context of our traditional SCA and audit heritage. Governance and compliance rigor are our strengths, and they remain non-negotiable for the regulated enterprises that constitute a significant portion of our customer base. But the market’s center of gravity is shifting toward developer-first experiences, and Black Duck Polaris™ Platform is our definitive answer.
Polaris is our no-compromise, cloud-based AppSec platform built for the speed, scale, and ambition of AI-powered development. It is built explicitly for developer-first workflows: automated bulk SCM onboarding and repository discovery for instant risk profiling, rapid scans triggered by pull requests with results posted directly to PR comments for immediate in-SCM feedback, and full scans on code merges with findings flowing into Jira or ADO for seamless remediation initiation. Polaris reduces findings backlogs by focusing teams on the 5% of issues that drive 95% of risk, eliminating the false-positive noise that makes security findings feel like a tax on developer velocity.
Black Duck Assist™, our AI-powered AppSec assistant, takes developer experience a step further. It combines insights from the CyRC with a powerful LLM to deliver easy-to-understand vulnerability summaries, AI-generated code fix recommendations, and intelligent triage that reduces the analysis burden on security and development teams alike. The Black Duck Security GitHub app extends these capabilities directly into GitHub workflows, enabling bulk repository onboarding, automated SAST and SCA scans on every commit and pull request, automated fix pull requests for vulnerable dependencies, and SARIF reports integrated into GitHub Advanced Security dashboards.
Developer sentiment validates our direction. According to verified customer feedback from UserEvidence, 82% of Polaris users would recommend the platform to a peer. And Black Duck customers consistently highlight that automated CI/CD integrations allow scans to happen without slowing teams down, with a low false-positive rate that keeps developers focused on what matters. One customer noted: “Developer adoption has been strong, and teams report less context switching for security fixes. In practice, this has led to fewer security-related rework stories, better audit readiness through consistent scanning and reporting, and less noise during triage compared to our previous setup.”
The governance depth that Gartner recognizes as our strength doesn’t have to come at the expense of developer experience. Polaris proves they are complementary—and Black Duck Signal™, which I’ll address next, makes that case even more compellingly.
Gartner observes that Black Duck’s “emphasis on comprehensive analysis increases scan duration, data volume, and workflow complexity,” and that “customers operating at high commit velocity or with decentralized teams need to carefully scope scans and adjust CI/CD usage to avoid pipeline friction.”
This is the classic tension in application security: thoroughness versus speed. We refuse to accept it as a permanent trade-off. Polaris’s architecture is designed to make comprehensive analysis fast through concurrent scanning—running SAST, SCA, and DAST simultaneously, with no limit on the number of simultaneous tests, so thoroughness doesn’t become a bottleneck. Rapid scans on pull requests are specifically optimized for high-commit-velocity environments, delivering actionable in-SCM feedback without holding up pipelines.
But the more transformative answer to this challenge is Black Duck Signal, our agentic application security layer that is redefining what “comprehensive” can mean when AI does the heavy lifting.
Traditional tools, however powerful, are fundamentally diagnostic. Signal is designed to be an active participant in your application security program, intelligently automating the find/prioritize/fix workflows that currently consume an enormous amount of security and development team capacity. Signal combines LLMs with ContextAI to provide code analysis, intelligent triage, and AI-generated fix recommendations. It integrates directly into the IDE through AI-coding assistants like Claude Code or GitHub Copilot, using the Code Sight™ IDE Plug-in, or it can be automated in CI/CD workflows with results flowing into Polaris.
Signal’s next phase expands to full software composition analysis, using AI intelligence in combination with Black Duck’s proven scan engines to dramatically simplify accurate SBOM construction across any application type. Rather than replacing the engines that excel at dependency discovery, the AI makes configuring and orchestrating them intelligent and accessible. The result is an “agentic SDLC,” where AppSec shifts from reactive patching to active defense, with dynamic threat modeling, supply chain protection, and agentic penetration testing capabilities emerging in subsequent releases of Signal.
The goal is clear: Cut out the swath of evaluation, prioritization, fix, and retest workload that currently requires human effort at every step, while keeping the human in the loop for sign-off and validation, but not for every diagnostic decision. That is how you maintain comprehensive security coverage at high development velocity.
Gartner notes that Black Duck’s “platform focuses on large enterprise use cases and contexts, which can preclude smaller organizations,” and advises customers to “closely validate packaging, edition coverage, and onboarding effort to ensure the platform’s capabilities align with their team size and operating model.”
This is context worth acknowledging. Black Duck was built to secure mission-critical software at enterprise scale. We serve aerospace, automotive, financial services, government, healthcare, telecommunications, and the world’s largest software producers. The depth of capability that makes us indispensable to those customers does carry a surface area appropriate to their complexity.
That said, we have invested deliberately in making Black Duck accessible across a broader range of organizational scales. Polaris is explicitly designed as a cost-effective SaaS platform that can scale application security whether your organization is testing a single application or thousands.
Onboarding is measured in minutes, not months, and automated bulk SCM repository discovery eliminates manual configuration overhead. And our flexible delivery model—cloud-based SaaS for Polaris, and on-premises for Black Duck SCA and Coverity® Static Analysis for organizations with data sovereignty or air-gap requirements—means customers can right-size their deployment model for their operating environment.
The message for organizations of any scale is this: The attack surface doesn’t scale down with your headcount. A company with 100 developers shipping software to the critical infrastructure industry faces the same supply chain threat landscape as an enterprise with 10,000 developers. You need defenses that are proportional to your risk, not your size. And Black Duck’s portfolio is structured to meet you where you are.
I want to step back from product positioning for a moment and speak directly to what I believe is at stake in this market.
Software supply chains are under sustained, sophisticated attack. The XZ Utils backdoor incident demonstrated that nation-state actors are willing to invest years in infiltrating critical open source projects to plant backdoors that propagate to millions of systems. SolarWinds proved that compromising a single software update mechanism can expose thousands of organizations simultaneously. And the continued explosion of AI-generated code—95% of engineering teams now leverage AI for software development, with only a quarter of them evaluating that code for IP, security, and quality risks—is creating a new, largely unmonitored attack surface at scale.
The regulatory environment is moving to match the threat. The EU Cyber Resilience Act, U.S. Executive Order 14028, NIST SSDF, and a growing constellation of procurement and contractual requirements are translating the urgency of software supply chain security into obligations that organizations must meet or face consequences measured in fines, lost contracts, and regulatory scrutiny.
This is the inflection point. The organizations that establish comprehensive visibility, deploy continuous monitoring, generate and validate SBOMs, and build agentic AppSec workflows now will be the ones that navigate this landscape with confidence. Those that don’t will have to explain supply chain breaches to their boards, their regulators, and their customers.
Black Duck exists to ensure you are in the first group.
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